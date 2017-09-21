Sean Spicer Claims He Never ‘Knowingly’ Lied While Working For Trump

“From that standpoint, I think I could have probably had more facts at hand and been more articulate in describing the entirety of what that day was about.”

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Spicer says he did not "knowingly" lie in first TV interview since #Emmys appearance: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD - @paulafaris pic.twitter.com/r8gyDlmAwF — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2017

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who made headlines for favorable comparing Hitler to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and mispronouncing almost every world leader’s name, is apparently trying to undo some of the damage he caused to his own reputation working for President Donald Trump.

During his first interview since Emmy Awards cameo, Spicer told News’ “Good Morning America” he had never “knowingly” lied to the American people while acknowledging he did make some mistakes at his old job.

“I made mistakes, there’s no question, I think we all do. Some of them I tried to own very publicly. In some cases there were things that I did that until someone brought it up, I said, ‘Gosh, I didn’t realize that was a mistake, I’m sorry about that,’” Spicer admitted. “But to watch some of the personal attacks, questioning my integrity, questioning what my intentions were, I think were really over-the-top.”

Everyone makes mistakes – there is no doubt about it. But, repeating the same mistakes repeatedly while holding one of the most important offices in the country does warrant some scrutiny and accountability.

However, even though Spicer realizes he has done some wrong, don’t hold your breath for an apology.

“I think there are things I did during my time there that I needed to go out and correct, and I did that. Where there were mistakes that were made, that I got something wrong, I think I’ve owned that,” Spicer continued. “I know there are some folks that no matter what we say or do they were never going – and some folks in the media that think everything we did was wrong and want some blanket apology. That’s not happening.”

When the interviewer, Paula Faris, brought up Spicer’s famous talking point as press secretary – the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration versus that at Obama’s oath-taking ceremony, Spicer claimed:

“I think it might have been better to be a lot more specific with what we were talking about in terms of the universe, not focus so much on photographic evidence, et cetera. So yes, from that standpoint, I think I could have probably had more facts at hand and been more articulate in describing the entirety of what that day was about.”

As for his surprise Emmys performance, well, Spicer said his former boss seemed to like it:

“He was very supportive, he thought I did a great job, so it was very reassuring,” he said of Trump. “I feel very good with my image. I’m very happy with myself. I’m able to go out and explain a lot of things now but I’m not on a tour. I’m out having some fun.”

As some recent reports suggest, Spicer may be of great help to Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is investigating what went on behind the scenes during the early days of Trump’s presidency – because according to Axios, “When Spicer worked at the RNC, he was said to have filled black books emblazoned with the party's seal.”

"Sean documented everything," a source told the publication.

When Axios reporter Mike Allen reportedly asked Spicer for comment, he wrote responded: “Mike, please stop texting/emailing me unsolicited any more … From a legal standpoint I want to be clear: do not email or text me again.”

Watch Spicer’s interview with the ABC News in the video above.

