Sean Spicer Just Said Trump Wants To ‘Destabilize’ The Middle East

by
editors
Either Sean Spicer doesn’t know what “destabilize” means or President Donald Trump actually wants to destabilize the Middle East.

 

During an already embarrassing interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dropped a bombshell statement, according to which President Donald Trump wants to “destabilize” the Middle East.

"I came out to make sure we stay focused on what the president is doing and his decisive action. I needed to make sure that I clarified, and not was in any shape or form any more of a distraction from the president's decisive action in Syria and the attempts that he is making to destabilize the region and root out ISIS out of Syria," Spicer said.

Now, there are two possibilities: either Spicer doesn’t know what “destabilize” means or Trump actually wants to destabilize the Middle East.

There are chances, though, that Spicer misspoke. He is, after all, notorious for mispronouncing the simplest of words. For reference, watch the video below:

 

If it indeed was a case of a verbal gaffe, then it is doubly embarrassing for Spicer because, during that interview with Blitzer, he was already apologizing for praising Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemicals to kill his own people during his daily White House press conference.

 

However, it’s highly likely Spicer doesn’t know the meaning of “destabilize.”

 

donald trump middle east missile strikes news press secretary sean spicer syria syrian civil war syrian war trump untied states white house
