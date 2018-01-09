Trump Believes He Can Beat Oprah In 2020

The former press secretary for President Donald Trump said that Oprah Winfrey was too inexperienced to run for president, forgetting his former boss was, too.

UPDATE:

President Donald Trump addressed reporters Tuesday regarding the possibility that he could face Oprah Winfrey in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump displayed confidence in his chances at defeating Winfrey. “Yeah, I'll beat Oprah,” he said to reporters before a meeting on immigration.

He suggested that a race between the two would be “a lot of fun,” and added that he and his family were included in the last week of her talk show program.

Trump also expressed his doubts that Winfrey would run at all. “I like Oprah but I don't think she's going to run. I don't think she's going to run,” he said.

Trump’s confidence aside, a poll back in March suggested that a matchup between Winfrey and Trump would be disastrous for the current president. Winfrey led Trump by seven points, back at a time when his approval rating was closer to 45 percent.

It’s possible the margin between the two could be even larger, given that Trump’s average approval rating is currently six points lower.

Would Oprah Winfrey make a good president? At least one former White House official from President Donald Trump's administration doesn't think so, for what seem to be hypocritical reasons.

It seems everyone has an opinion about whether Winfrey should run for president or not. She was praised earlier this week for giving a brilliant acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, but she’s been considered a possible political player before. Whichever side you are on, the topic has brought about a good conversation over what people desire in a candidate.

Most can agree, however, that she’s plenty qualified for the position. A self-made billionaire who grew up without economic privilege to build a successful talk show, media empire, and acting career, Winfrey has demonstrated she is a careful, yet ambitious, individual who could do a lot of good for the nation, in many ways because she studies issues meticulously.

One person, however, is not impressed — and his reasons seem very hypocritical, considering who his ex-boss is.

Sean Spicer, the former press secretary for Trump, explained in an interview with “Good Morning Britain” on Monday that Winfrey just doesn’t have the political background that would be required to be the chief executive of the United States.

“She doesn’t have the political infrastructure,” Spicer said in his interview. “And we’ve seen this before in our history — where people who have tried to pop in who are not in politics and have had a difficult time adjusting.”

The hypocrisy should be blaring for anyone who hasn’t been living in a cave for the past year. Trump, Spicer’s former boss, had never held a political position himself, and Spicer’s description of what we want to avoid is precisely what he was a part of in supporting Trump for office.

Host Piers Morgan took Spicer to task for his comments.

“The current president of the United States had no political experience,” he exclaimed. “Sean! You were his press secretary! Have you forgotten Donald Trump?”

Spicer tried to walk back his comments a bit, explaining he was trying to spark a discussion on whether this was the “new norm” in politics or not.

But that notion didn’t come about until Spicer was challenged on his assertion. It’s evident that the former press secretary, who was always a capable liar when it came to placating the president’s own lies, was trying to find a way to blast Winfrey without thinking about the context of his words.

Winfrey is a preferable option to the current president in most people’s minds. While admittedly a political novice, she’s been successful in almost every area of her life because of her relentless dedication to immerse herself in whatever endeavor she’s taking on. Certainly she could use those same skills to become a politician.