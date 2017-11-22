Cop Killed The Same Day He Had To Testify In Corruption Case

“There is no information that has been communicated to me that Detective Suiter was anything other than a stellar detective, great friend, loving husband and dedicated father.”

A police detective, who was set to testify in case of indicted officers, in Baltimore was killed with his own gun after a struggle with the killer.

Sean Suiter, 43, was killed on the day he had to testify before a federal grand jury. The Baltimore officers were indicted in a corruption case and Suiter was set to testify in the case.

The incident took place when Suiter was investigating a killing in west Baltimore. While he was working, he sensed a suspicious man. According to reports, at that point a violent struggle took place between the two which resulted in Suiter getting fatal wound.

The detective was shot in the head. He succumb to injuries and died in a hospital the next day.

Commissioner Kevin Davis said a two-three minute recording of the detective’s radio transmission and his clothing proved that there was a struggle and Suiter can be heard in distress in it as well.

"It's unintelligible right now,” Davis said of the radio call. "We don't know exactly what he said but he was clearly in distress.”

However, Davis ruled out the idea that his killing had to something with the testimony.

“It certainly makes for great theater. We have a police officer who's shot and killed and we don't have a really good description, and we don't have someone in custody -- and lo and behold ... I found out after the fact that he was scheduled to testify in front of a federal grand jury. I understand the speculation that exists. ... It's our responsibility really to follow the evidence and there's no evidence whatsoever," he said.

Davis further said, “There is no information that has been communicated to me that Detective Suiter was anything other than a stellar detective, great friend, loving husband and dedicated father.”

The Baltimore officers were accused in a corruption case in March. All of them were members of the department's Gun Trace Task Force. They were accused of faking police reports lying to investigators and defrauding their department.

