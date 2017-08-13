© Reuters, Joshua Roberts

Search Is On For Neo-Nazi Who Punched Non-Violent Protesters

by
Cierra Bailey
A bald, white man with tattoos was caught on camera physically attacking two non-violent counter-protesters during last month's Charlottesville clash.

Prominent social justice activist and public figure, Shaun King, has been on a mission to track down the many violent neo-Nazi radicals who attacked innocent counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month.

King has been sharing photos of these assailants on Twitter, seeking the help of his followers to locate and identify them so they may be detained by authorities and face legal consequences for their assaults.

His efforts were instrumental in identifying the men who attacked 20-year-old Charlottesville resident Deandre Harris with poles in a parking garage — which include proud white supremacists Dan Borden and Michael Alex Ramos.

However, his search is ongoing and now focuses on an unnamed man who was captured on video physically assaulting two non-violent counter-protesters, one of which was a woman he punched in the face.

The man has not been identified as of yet, but King’s posts are being widely shared by people trying to help locate this coward.

Even NowThis News posted a video praising King’s overall efforts as well as joining the charge to find the bald, tattooed, violent offender using clips from the brutal assault.

“When it comes to the continuing fallout from Charlottesville, activists are doing a better job combating white supremacy than actual police,” the media outlet wrote in its caption with the video clip.

This is certainly true in King’s case who has remained diligent in his search despite the dwindling momentum as time passes and people’s attention shifts to other mainstream news.

By imploring the public's help, King is not allowing people to forget that many of these criminals who attended the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally and engaged in violent behavior are still lurking the streets among us and need to be brought to justice. 

In case you're wondering; this is how you use social media for the greater good. 

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Joshua Roberts

