Sebastian Gorka Couldn’t Handle Students’ Tough Questions, So He Fled

The Trump terror adviser, a notorious Islamophobe and anti-Semite, could not handle the heat of the questions asked by Georgetown students. So, he quit the panel.

Top White House aide Sebastian Gorka was forced to leave a Georgetown University cyber security conference after undergraduate students grilled him over fake news.

Gorka has previously worked as the national security editor at Breitbart News – a racist conspiracy theory platform masquerading as “news website.” Interestingly, he was invited to sit on a panel titled “News, Alternative Facts, and Propaganda: The Role of Cyber in Influence Operations.”

Gorka the notorious Islamophobe and anti-Semite has also been accused of being linked to Vitézi Rend, a Christian far-right Hungarian group, which was associated with the Nazi Party during 1940s.

The Drama at Georgetown was, therefore, inevitable as several students grilled the controversial speaker over topics like rising Islamophobia to Breitbart’s right-wing propaganda.

Since Gorka had no answers to the students’ tough questions, all he could say in response was that they were “victims of fake news.”

A group of student protesters, who had gathered toward the back of the lecture hall, then sprang into action and held up signs, one of them reading, “Gorka’s Gotta Go.”

Naturally, the Trump adviser couldn’t take the heat and left, saying he would want “to allow my colleagues to actually get questions about the issues on the table.”

It’s odd that Gorka chose to flee instead of tackling a bunch of undergrads, especially when he is someone who, just in December, told Fox News host Sean Hannity that President Trump’s election signals the return of “the alpha males.”