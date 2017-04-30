Sebastian Gorka Is Leaving The White House. But There’s A Catch

Sebastian Gorka first faced backlash for wearing a medal by the Hungarian neo-Nazi group Vitezi Rend at Trump’s inauguration ball.

Sebastian Gorka is finally leaving the White House



Is it finally happening?

Sebastian Gorka, President Donald Trump’s senior aide, is reportedly leaving the White House over his connections with a far-right Hungarian group (read: Neo-Nazi hate organization).

Gorka was a “member of Trump’s national security staff.” However, no one has been able to guess exactly what his role in the White House was, beyond speaking on television about his Islamophobic views. There was also this issue of him not being granted appropriate White House security clearance — very unusual for someone who is a national security adviser.

Gorka was initially recruited to sit on the Strategic Initiatives Group, an advisory panel created by Trump’s former chief strategist advisor Steve Bannon, but that program fizzled out. One White House source reportedly told the Washington Examiner that the neo-Nazi’s role was diminished to “giving White House tours and peeling out in his Mustang.”

During Trump’s 100 days in the White House, Gorka attracted too much controversy, according to CNN.

The former editor of far-right Breitbart News was quite close to Bannon and they both shared the same white nationalist views. Gorka is notorious for his extreme rhetoric on Islam and wholeheartedly approved of Trump’s Muslim ban, labeling the acceptance of Muslim refugees as “national suicide” while he was working at the “news” site. He has also spread conspiracy theories about the Muslim Brotherhood infiltrating the United States government and encouraged religious profiling of Muslims, dubbing it “common sense.”

Gorka found himself facing backlash after he wore a medal by the Hungarian neo-Nazi group Vitezi Rend, which is listed by the State Department as having been “under the direction of the Nazi Government of Germany” and contributed to the Holocaust. In light of this fact, Gorka, who was born and raised in Hungary, shouldn’t even have been allowed in the United States, but he claims he never formally pledged allegiance to the group — despite wearing its medal of honor.

To cap it all, it seems his PhD degree is also under suspicion. Andrew Reynolds, a Professor of Political Science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, looked into Gorka's dissertation and found the Trump adviser's credentials wanting.

"Two of the three referees did not even have a Ph.D," Reynolds wrote at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. "One was the U.S. Defense Attaché at the American Embassy in Budapest at the time, while the other was employed at the UK's Defense Academy and just had a BA from Manchester University awarded in 1969."

The only referee with a doctorate degree was György Schöpflin, who was a family friend and "an extreme right wing Hungarian Member of the European Parliament who recently advocated putting pigs heads on a fence on the Hungarian border to keep out Muslims."

Apart from that, Corvinus University itself is hardly on par with an Ivy League institution and has no reputation for security studies.

So, it’s not a surprise if Gorka has been kicked out in light of this insurmountable evidence of his ineligibility.

One senior official said it is possible that Gorka will take another job in the administration but more likely he will leave the White House altogether.

However, a source from the Washington Examiner stated the man’s role in the SIG was ever only meant to be temporary and implied he was only placed there until the government officials created a permanent, terrorism-related position for him — one that involved a “war of ideas” in countering “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Yikes!

The role has not been confirmed by the White House but if the reports are true, Gorka is the least qualified person to take it on.

