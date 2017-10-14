“Unfettered” by the government, Sebastian Gorka talks about doing damage to other Americans as a “private citizen.”

Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka: "The left has no idea how much more damage we can do to them as private citizens." pic.twitter.com/WZ24t67Ugp — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 14, 2017

Expulsion from the White House hasn’t really had any effect on former Trump advisers Sebastian Gorka and Steven Bannon’s nefarious agendas.

Case in point: The pair addressed the conservative Values Voter Summit and assured the audience of the same.

“The left has no idea how much more damage we can do to them as private citizens, as people unfettered by being part of the U.S. government,” Gorka said.

To really drive his fearful rhetoric home, he even invoked Star Wars.

“It’s like when Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi are dueling on the Death Star and Obi-Wan the master Jedi says, ‘If you strike me down now I will be more powerful than you can ever imagine.’ That is Steve Bannon today.”

This is not the first time that Gorka has made the comparison. In late August, when Bannon was ousted from the White House, Gorka reminded liberals that their happiness was short-lived, and just like Obi-Wan Kenobi promised to emerge ever more powerful from that one strike, so will Bannon rise from the hubris of the administrative mess that he perceives White House to be.

Gorka told the attendees of the crucial part his and Bannon’s support had played in the victory of Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore in the GOP primary against the establishment-backed former lobbyist Sen. Luther Strange. The victory was meant to be a sign that the two were more influential among the people than the administration that rejected them and treated them as “antibodies.”

Gorka, who has alleged ties to neo-Nazis, may have been ousted from the White House, but remains as dangerous as ever.

