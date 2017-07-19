Secret Service Has No Money To Pay Agents, Thanks To Trump

"We cannot expect the Secret Service to be able to recruit and keep the best of the best if they are not being paid for these increases (in overtime hours)."

The Secret Service is reportedly out of money to pay their agents who have to protect President Donald Trump.

Some of the secret service agents were resigning, while many others have to go without pay after the Trumps employed more than 1000 agents, who had to work overtime without pay.

Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles, in an interview with USA TODAY, said more than 1,000 agents have already hit the federally mandated caps for salary and overtime allowances that were meant to last the entire year.

He also explained agents faced intense workload since the U.S. election season and it hasn’t eased out in the first seven months of the Trump administration.

Agents must protect the president – who has traveled almost every weekend to his properties in Florida, New Jersey and Virginia – and his adult children whose business trips and vacations have taken them across the country and overseas.

"The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law,'' said Alles. “I can't change that. I have no flexibility.''

Also, according to Alles, it’s not just the president and his family that is protected; his extended family also joins the benefits. Forty-two people reportedly have protection in this presidency, a number that is 31 up from former President Obama’s administration.

The agency revealed a number of agents resigned from their ranks after facing immense workload, without a raise in pay.

Alles warned, the agency would not be able to pay agents for the work they have already done. He reportedly, approached lawmakers with a proposal to raise the combined salary and overtime cap for agents from $160,000 a year to $187,000, which would be needed, at least, for Trump’s first term.

According to the Secret Service director, even if the caps were approved, around 130 veteran agents would still not be fully compensated for the hundreds of additional hours they have put in.

"It is clear that the Secret Service's demands will continue to be higher than ever throughout the Trump administration,'' said Jennifer Werner, a spokesperson for Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings.

"We cannot expect the Secret Service to be able to recruit and keep the best of the best if they are not being paid for these increases (in overtime hours)," she added.

It is important to point out here that not too long ago, in 2014 Trump didn’t mince words for criticizing Obama's official tours and vacations:

We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

However, the business mogul has already spent almost double of Obama’s annual travel budget, spending millions of taxpayer money on taking weekly trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort and other properties.

