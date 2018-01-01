Black Man Racially Abused For Watching World Series On The Big Screen

Security officers allegedly handcuffed the victim and took him to the entertainment district’s security office, where he was “chained to a bench.”

A black man in Missouri claimed he was physically and verbally abused by the Kansas City Power & Light District.

Arthur Wayne Brown was reportedly watching the Royals and the Giants in the World Series on the big screen at the entertainment district on Oct. 26, 2014. He was buying drinks from the Dubliner’s outdoor bar and used the restroom inside the bar.

When he came out, he “was confronted by three security officers who told him he was trespassing and needed to leave.”

Brown showed the guards his receipt from an outdoor bar, but they “pushed him out of the restaurant” and “cursed him with racial and profane language.”

He is suing the district for discrimination

According to Brown’s lawsuit, the guards then handcuffed him, took him to the entertainment district’s security office, where he was “chained to a bench.” As if all of this wasn’t enough, the guards also tried to make him sign a false statement, which Brown refused to do so. He was then given a trespassing citation with a warning that he was barred from entering the entertainment center again.

Brown’s lawsuit names Kansas City Live LLC and Downtown Irish Pub LLC. It also names First Response Inc. of Mission and individual security officers. First Response is reportedly, “no longer in good standing with the Kansas secretary of state.”

Another lawsuit against the Power & Light District filed in 2014 claimed the entertainment district had policies to exclude African-Americans. The law suit was reinstated by an appeals court in 2017.

