Chinese Officer Caught On Camera Groping Women During Security Check

A rather disturbing and outrageous video shows a security inspector at a bus terminal in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, harassing each and every woman who crossed the security check.

The filthy-minded security officer can be seen letting the male passengers cross the security check swiftly with him just patting over their back or merely waving his metal detector device. But he treated the female passenger’s completely different.

The man not just waved the metal detector in front of the women but also groped them, focusing on their chests several times. He did this with each and every woman who passed through checking.

All that these women wanted was to go to their buses to reach their destinations.

One female passenger complained and asked for the removal of the privy officer. According to the chief of the station’s publicity division Li Chunxiang, the inspector was hired from a security company in the city.

The disgusting officer, who took liberty of his position, has been detained reportedly.

Ironically this troublesome behavior is not new in China, where women are often frisked by men. In an attempt to curb such horrendous incidents, airports in Beijing, Shenzhen, Kunming and Wuhan were introduced to female-only security lines that were readily available just for women travelers in airport terminals 1, 2 and 3. In the women’s lanes, the security guards are all women, according to the New York Times.

But some women take it upon themselves to take such exploiting males to task. Just recently, a woman standing on an escalator at a subway station was harassed, when an unknown man, holding a green suitcase walked behind her, stood on the lower step of the escalator and touched her buttock.

Unlike the ladies who appeared helpless in the latest security official groping incident, the young Chinese woman slapped the man, teaching him a lesson on how to keep his hands off women.