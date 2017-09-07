Ahead Of Irma, Man Gives Desperate Stranger Store's Last Generator

With Hurricane Irma approaching, a good Samaritan gave his newly bought generator to a woman who'd spent days trying to secure her father's oxygen supply.

Racing against Hurricane Irma, Pam Brekke had spent the last few days searching for a generator so that she could guarantee her father's oxygen supply in case he lost power. She'd journeyed 30 miles to a Lowe's in Orlando, Florida after hearing they'd gotten in a fresh shipment of generators, and was devastated when she realized they'd just sold the last one to the man standing in front of her in line. In a selfless act that's inspired millions, Ramon Santiago stepped forward and, with no questions asked, insisted she take his newly purchased generator.

"She need the generator," Santiago, who isn't a native English speaker, told WFTV. "It's OK. No worry for them."

Nancy Alvarez of WFTV posted footage of Brekke's heartfelt thank you on Facebook and the beautiful exchange between two strangers has generated 15 million views and counting.

"I'm very overwhelmed by that man," Brekke said to reporters in between tears. "That gentleman was a great gentleman right there. God will bless that man."

In a nation that is currently being hit with everything from history-making storms to a morally bankrupt administration, stories like this are much-needed inspiration. People like Santiago remind a disheartened public that there are so many out there still doing their best for others.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters photographer Gregg Newton