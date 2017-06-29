Sen. Bill Cassidy Explains Why Men Should Pay For Maternity Care

“You end up with policies that don't cover maternity. And as best I can tell, women don't get pregnant without sperm,” said the GOP senator.

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy: 'Trump voters' must 'truly have coverage' in new health care bill https://t.co/JGhbNC9v0L pic.twitter.com/a5OfhTzL9g — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2017

Even Republicans are now conceding the fact the Republican health care bill might do more harm than good.

Case in point: Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy on Wednesday urged that maternity bill coverage should not be repealed because men and women are both affected by pregnancy.

“You end up with policies that don't cover maternity. And as best I can tell, women don't get pregnant without sperm,” Cassidy said in comments, according to The Hill.

The remarks came after many members of the GOP argued men are forced to pay for a service they don’t use. Therefore, the new health care bill should remove the responsibility of insurers to provide maternity bill. However, Cassidy believes that is a big mistake and rejected the idea that men don’t have any use for maternity or paternal care in policies.

“You know, I'm a doctor, and I know that might be med school. So, do you want a coverage that doesn't include maternity that obviously would be principally appealing to young men, when it doesn't include maternity?” he added.

The remark about “women don't get pregnant without sperm” drew laughter from the crowd, however, this is the first time in a long while a Republican has talked some sense, particularly when it comes to women’s health. Cassidy made a fair point when he said men are equally responsible for the birth of a child and should be just as liable to pay for maternity coverage.

The moment when Bill Cassidy tells reporters a woman can't get pregnant w/out sperm. Explaining why can't offer too skimpy health plans. — Sarah Karlin-Smith (@SarahKarlin) June 28, 2017

WOW,Sen. Bill Cassidy might be a Democrat after all. At the very least, he's spot on about the need 4 maternity care 4 everyone. #HeGotSperm https://t.co/DGZW97InRw — Bee Eee (@BettyBoop5458) June 28, 2017

Republicans have long been whining about men having to pay maternity insurance. In May, Barbara Rank, a 63-year-old retired special education teacher, explained why in a powerful letter to the editor of the Telegraph Herald:

“I ask, why should I pay for a bridge I don’t cross, a sidewalk I don’t walk on, a library book I don’t read?

Why should I pay for a flower I won’t smell, a park I don’t visit, or art I can’t appreciate? Why should I pay the salaries of politicians I didn’t vote for, a tax cut that doesn’t affect me, or a loophole I can’t take advantage of?

It’s called democracy, a civil society, the greater good. That’s what we pay for.”

May be it’s time the GOP mans up and start working for some real change – and that’s means sharing the burden of responsibility with their female counterparts.