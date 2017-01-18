Sanders And Warren Extend Shameful Support For Israeli Occupation

“Since it is rare for all 100 senators to agree on an issue, this letter sends a powerful bipartisan message to the U.N. that its anti-Israel bias must end.”

The U.S. Senate has signed a letter publicly denouncing the United Nations' supposed unfair treatment towards Israel.

All 100 U.S. senators asked U.N. Secretary General António Guterres to address what lawmakers call entrenched bias against Israel at the world body. The letter also argues the myth that the U.N is unfair toward Israel.

The letter further condemned the nonviolent Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which works to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressures Israel to comply with international law.

The letter was signed by the entire U.S. Senate including “progressive” Democrat Bernie Sanders. Chris Murphy, Al Franken and Elizabeth Warren were also signatories.

“Through words and actions, we urge you to ensure that Israel is treated neither better nor worse than any other U.N. member in good standing. As both the U.N.’s principal founding member and its largest contributor, the United States should insist on reform,” read the letter.

“We are deeply committed to international leadership and to advancing respect for human rights. But continued targeting of Israel by the U.N. Human Rights Council and other U.N. entities is unacceptable,” it further adds.

This unusual unanimity comes just days after Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, condemned the world body’s treatment of Israel. The U.S. has been Israel’s defender at the U.N. It regularly vetoes measures critical of Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon thanked the senators for their support.

“Once again, America has stood strongly by Israel, and stood up for truth and justice. It is time to finally put an end to the U.N.’s biased approach toward Israel,” said Dannon.

Marshall Wittmann, spokesman for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, said, “Since it is rare for all 100 senators to agree on an issue, this letter sends a powerful bipartisan message to the U.N. that its anti-Israel bias must end.”

Former President Barrack Obama’s administration chose to abstain on such a resolution, allowing it to pass. However, the Trump administration opposes the measure and has been highly critical of the previous administration’s action — but it cannot be reversed quickly.

