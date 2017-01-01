© Reuters, Aaron P. Bernstein

Senate Trumpcare Bill Would Cause 22 Million To Lose Coverage

Reuters
Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

By comparison, the CBO had earlier estimated that similar legislation passed by the House of Representatives would cause 23 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026.

In an analysis of the Senate draft, the CBO said the number of Americans who would be uninsured by 2026 under the Senate bill would be 49 million. That compares with its estimate of 51 million under the House bill and 28 million under current law.

