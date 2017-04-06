This Senator Needs 18 Million Retweets To Get Trump’s Tax Returns

The senator, inspired by the viral chicken nugget retweet plea, trolled Trump and asked him if 18 million retweets is enough to disclose his tax returns.

Can retweets make America great again?

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) thinks they can.

The senator recently asked President Donald Trump if getting 18 million retweets would be enough to get him to disclose his tax returns.

For those who may not know, Wyden’s unusual request was inspired by a teen’s viral request to Wendy’s for free chicken nuggets. Carter Wilkerson, 16, asked Wendy's official Twitter account how many retweets would inspire them to give Carter a year's supply of free chicken nuggets.

It all started as a joke but soon Wendy’s account responded, setting a target of 18 million. Wilkerson asked the internet for help and the retweeting began. So much so his tweet was shared 1.1 million times within just two days.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

This interesting challenge inspired Wyden, who trolled Trump over his tax returns.

.@realdonaldtrump if this gets 18 million retweets, will you release your tax returns? — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 12, 2017

Now, within a day Wyden’s tweet has been shared 11,000 times. Although this tweet is far from the 18 million retweet mark set by the fast food chain, it reminded people of a very pertinent question: Why hasn’t the commander-in-chief disclosed his tax returns?

Obviously, the tweeter-in-chief hasn’t yet responded to Wyden’s lighthearted yet on-point tweet.

Even if Wyden somehow reaches the 18 million retweet target, it is highly unlikely that the business mogul will disclose his tax returns.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former campaign manager, declared earlier in an interview that Trump was “not going to release his tax returns” because the American public doesn’t care.

She was obviously giving another “alternative fact” because the American public really wants to know about the amount of wealth POTUS possesses, and where it comes from. And if he is as rich and honest as he claims to be, then why doesn’t he reveal the tax mysteries?

A law professor at Vermont Law School, whose research and teachings focuses on corruption, corporate political spending and the links between politics and money has called for a tax march. “We need a president who works for all Americans, and a tax system that does, too. Release your tax returns and commit to a fair tax system for the American people,” reads the website.

People will take to the streets on April 15 to ask Trump about his tax returns.