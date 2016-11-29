Serena Williams Gets Slammed For Getting Engaged To A White Man

Serena Williams is on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for her fiance's race.

Serena Williams announced her engagement with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanion in a rather poetic way and in good humor with a cartoon of the couple.

The post featured a drawing of Snoo, Reddit’s mascot, who was dressed as Ohanion kneeling with a diamond in his hand, proposing to a female Snoo, dressed as Williams in a tennis skirt, top and a headband.

The 35-year-old athlete wrote, “I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own ’charming’/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/But by choice/ Down on knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes.”

Ohanion also responded to the Reddit post, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

The 33-year-old announced the news on Facebook linking Serena’s Reddit post.

While many people congratulated the couple with messages of support and good wishes, there was a plethora of racial reactions on social media platforms, criticizing William, the most famous African American athlete, for getting engaged to a white man.

Serena Williams fed y'all that black girl magic shit and went and married a white man? pic.twitter.com/Zews1VY2VQ — . (@TerryLee__) December 29, 2016

Serena was in Beyoncé video telling y'all to be strong & leave your black king then went home to her white man? — . (@TerryLee__) December 29, 2016

Serena Williams has been linked to every Black man in the industry and she turns around and marries the white devil. I can't. — YOGI (@yogihoagie) December 29, 2016

Serena Williams is still a great women in African A... — Not anymore https://t.co/vS0f7VEXwQ — Nov 18. (@speakinmytruth) December 30, 2016

White men are the most evil people on the planet and y'all be ready in a heart beat to marry them. Fuck outta here. — Nov 18. (@speakinmytruth) December 29, 2016

BM: "white girls are evolving. You black girls better watch out!"



BW: *ignores them* *happily marries white man*



BM: pic.twitter.com/RT5tIlqslg — Saki (@MrBenibo) December 29, 2016

Some users had suspected early that Williams would receive such nasty feedback:

Tennis Superstar Serena Williams marrying a white man?



That information might cause a.... racket. pic.twitter.com/WEP2vDiDAw — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) December 29, 2016

Media and millennial snowflakes begin criticizing Serena Williams for becoming engaged to a white guy in 5,4,3,2,1........ — dave smith (@davesportsgod) December 29, 2016

Sane users came to rescue the tennis star, letting people know that interracial marriage is common; they should let her live as long as she is happy.

@SickspinJo right? reading all the tweets saying shes with a white guy. WHO CARES! love is colorblind. happy for her! get it girl 💍 @serenawilliams — mrsb3bo (@mrsb3bo) December 29, 2016

nothing wrong with serena getting engaged to a white guy same way there's nothing wrong w/ a black sports star marrying a white/mixed girl. — William (@willntim) December 30, 2016

People are criticising Serena Williams for getting engaged to a white guy?!Did we go back to the 20's & no one told me?!Can I still vote?!?! — ❤️~Trin~✌️️🌎 (@TrinnArtist) December 30, 2016

It doesn't matter what your race is, if you are upset about Serena Williams being engaged to a white guy, you are racist. — ubernessinfinite (@iamuberness) December 30, 2016

Black "boys" are currently slandering Serena on blog comments for being engaged to a White guy. The irony. — Carlton Morton (@MrCouture) December 29, 2016

The couple had been dating since 2015, but kept their relationship low-key. Recently Williams shared a picture on her Instagram with her now-fiancé from a costume party.

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

Congratulations, Alexis and Serena! People are always quick to judge but don’t let that spoil your moment.