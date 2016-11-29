Serena Williams Gets Slammed For Getting Engaged To A White Man

Serena Williams is on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for her fiance's race.

Serena Williams announced her engagement with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanion in a rather poetic way and in good humor with a cartoon of the couple.

The post featured a drawing of Snoo, Reddit’s mascot, who was dressed as Ohanion kneeling with a diamond in his hand, proposing to a female Snoo, dressed as Williams in a tennis skirt, top and a headband.

The 35-year-old athlete wrote, “I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own ’charming’/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/But by choice/ Down on knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes.”

Ohanion also responded to the Reddit post, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

The 33-year-old announced the news on Facebook linking Serena’s Reddit post.

While many people congratulated the couple with messages of support and good wishes, there was a plethora of racial reactions on social media platforms, criticizing William, the most famous African American athlete, for getting engaged to a white man.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some users had suspected early that Williams would receive such nasty feedback:

 

 

Sane users came to rescue the tennis star, letting people know that interracial marriage is common; they should let her live as long as she is happy.

 

 

 

 

 

The couple had been dating since 2015, but kept their relationship low-key. Recently Williams shared a picture on her Instagram with her now-fiancé from a costume party.

 

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

 

Congratulations, Alexis and Serena! People are always quick to judge but don’t let that spoil your moment.

