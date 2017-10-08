Reminder: Our President Is An Alleged Serial Sexual Harasser

While the entire country focuses on the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, we must not forget Trump's several accusers.

1. When Trump became president, people stopped talking much about the numerous women who alleged he sexually assaulted them. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

2. But just because he's president, doesn't make these women unimportant. Seems like a good time to remember each one. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

When people with power are also sexual abusers, many victims feel as if they have no recourse. As a result, these abusers remain active and are never held accountable.

As Hollywood power player Harvey Weinstein is accused of several instances of sexual harassment, the victims’ allegations begin to remind us that President Donald Trump, too, was accused of sexual harassment countless times in the past.

Read More Harvey Weinstein Admits To Groping Woman In Disturbing, New Recording

On Twitter, ThinkProgress founder Judd Legum listed 15 names of women who claimed to have been assaulted by the president.

LawNewz also made a compilation of sexual harassment cases involving Trump, including those who resulted in lawsuits that were eventually dropped due to legal hurdles such as statute of limitations.

Still, it’s important to remember these alleged victims and how powerless they may have felt.

Here are some of the women listed by Legum on Twitter whose claims of abuse involve Trump.

3. Ninni Laaksonen, former Miss Finland. “Trump stood right next to me and suddenly he squeezed my butt” in July 2006. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

4. Jessica Drake. Said Trump grabbed and kissed her without consent, then offered her 10K for sex in 2006. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

5. Karena Virginia. Says she was groped by Trump at the U.S. Open in 1998. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

6. Cathy Heller. Says Trump grabbed her and attempted to kiss her at Mar-a-lago in 1997. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

7. Summer Zervos. Apprentice contestant says Trump started kissing her and grabbing her breasts, began "thrusting his genitals." 2007. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

8. Kristin Anderson. Said Trump reached under her skirt and grabbed her vagina through her underwear in the early 1990s. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

9. Jessica Leeds. Said Trump lifted up the armrest, grabbed her breasts and reached his hand up her skirt in the early 1980s. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

Among others.

According to LawNewz, one of Trump's accusers, Jill Harth, who went by Jill Harth Houraney at the time of the alleged attacks, said that Trump was “sexually abusive.”

Her case stands out from others not only because her $125 million lawsuit was buried, but also because Harth alleges Trump was abusive toward her for years.

She was a business associate of Trump’s who was in the beauty pageant business. According to her accounts, Trump was often hostile. On one occasion, she recounted, Trump forced her to enter his daughter’s bedroom where he attempted to have sex with her.

Read More Woman Who Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Harassment Breaks Her Silence

Like Weinstein, Trump has a knack for harassing a great number of people without being held accountable, making both men “serial harassers,” Tina Brown wrote in a New York Times column.

According to Brown, who worked with Weinstein between 1998 and 2002, both Weinstein and Trump are bullies whose true personalities are not what they appear at first glance.

Noting that the power the Hollywood mogul wields makes anyone think twice before trying to cross him, she also wrote that times have changed as even his mask has fallen. Now, she added, it’s time to go after the other sexual harasser on the loose who now lives in the White House.

As countless women and their stories remain unaddressed and untried in a court of law, Trump sits behind his oval office desk, making decisions that impact millions of Americans.

While any case of sexual harassment is despicable and we should always speak out against abusers no matter where they stand politically, knowing that the Weinstein case has actually produced consequences but that Trump’s case has yet to land him in hot water should be enough to prove that we must not stay silent.

Read More Trump Marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month By Supporting Bill O’Reilly

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Mike Segar