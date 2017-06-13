Sessions Was Too ‘Nervous’ To Answer Kamala Harris’ Questions

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris' line of questioning was too much for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who claimed she was making him "nervous."

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) brought her A game while questioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, so much so that she actually made him “nervous.”

After Sessions claimed he couldn’t recall “any conversations with any Russian officials at the Mayflower Hotel” nor did he have “recollection of meeting or talking to the Russian Ambassador or any other Russian officials,” Harris asked him if he had reviewed any emails, correspondence, and notes before entering the hearing, the Daily Beast reports.

She then proceeded to shoot back-to-back questions at Sessions, asking if he had communicated with any Russian officials or businessmen during the 2016 election cycle. Sessions responded with non-answers, prompting Harris to interrupt him. This, apparently, was when Sessions became anxious.

“You let me qualify. If I don't qualify, you accuse me of lying, so I need to be correct as best as I can,” Sessions said. “I'm not able to be rushed this fast. It makes me nervous.”

The real question here is: if Sessions was answering the questions honestly and accurately, what would he have to be nervous about?

Sessions was being asked very clear and direct yes or no questions which he tried to evade with ambiguous phrases in his answers, such as “I don’t believe” and “I don’t recall.”

Ultimately, Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) cut Harris' line of questioning off abruptly, for the second time in a week.

Last week, during Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's hearing, Burr cut Harris off as she pressed the witness for a firm yes or no regarding whether special counsel Robert Mueller had full independence from the Department of Justice to investigate Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.

It is becoming abundantly clear that silencing Harris is a calculated ploy to protect this corrupt administration.