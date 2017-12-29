Man Sexually Assaults Three Different Women In A Span Of 40 Minutes

The three women were attacked within 40 minutes in the South Yorkshire region the day after Christmas. Unfortunately, the assailant was able to escape.

On Tuesday, a man attacked three different women in South Yorkshire, England, before escaping. Police are now looking for the serial attacker.

The three attacks happened at 8:50, 9:20, and 9:30 p.m., and authorities say the serial harasser is between 5 foot 4 and 5 foot 8. He was wearing dark clothing and a jacket with a gray stripe down the back of its hood.

The man assaulted his first victim, a 52-year-old woman, while she was walking down the street. According to local authorities, the man touched her inappropriately before running off in the direction of another nearby street.

About half an hour later, the man attacked his second victim, a 26-year-old. The second woman was also walking, but with friends. After running away a second time, the man then assaulted his third victim, a 32-year-old, as she walked through the churchyard at St. Margaret’s Church.

Law enforcement agents are looking for the attacker, urging locals to report any information that may help them find the man.

The fact that these women went to the police to report these cases helped officials learn about the sexual assaults, but all too often, victims feel ashamed and end up not reporting these incidents.

In the United Kingdom, only 15 percent of victims of sexual violence report the incident to the police. If these incidents aren’t investigated and attackers aren’t caught, countless women will remain vulnerable and at risk.

As sexual assault continues to run rampant throughout the world, it is extremely important to get these disgusting predators off the streets.

