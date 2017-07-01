© Wikimedia Commons, Amateur Player

Sexist New Dress Code For Pro Female Golfers Sparks Outrage

Cierra Bailey
The LPGA released a new dress code policy that restricts what professional women golfers are allowed to wear while touring, and Twitter is not pleased.

Michelle Wie

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced a new, stricter dress code that has been deemed by many as sexist and a form of body-shaming.

According to Teen Vogue, LPGA player president Vicki Goetze-Ackerman distributed an email to women golfers on tour, explaining that as of July 17, the association would be enforcing several new rules.

The long list of prohibited attire includes plunging necklines, leggings, workout gear, and cut-off jeans. Additionally, the articles of clothing that are allowed have updated restrictions set around them, such as skirts, skorts, and shorts, which now have a length requirement, and racerback tops that must have a collar.

According to the LPGA tour's chief communications and tour operations officer, Heather Daly-Donofrio, the new dress code aims to encourage players “to present themselves in a professional manner to reflect a positive image for the game.”

However, many Twitter users expressed opposition to the association’s decision, accusing the organization of policing women’s bodies and inadvertently slut-shaming them by suggesting that anything that isn’t included on the approved list fails to “reflect a positive image.”

“The LPGA needs to understand that times have changed, and while players should be respectful of courses that do have dress codes, we should not limit women to dress in what feels most comfortable to them on the course,” former LPGA golfer Anya Alvarez told Raw Story via Twitter.

Making matters worse, if players violate the new dress code, they will reportedly be fined $1,000 for the first offense, and the fee doubles each time thereafter.

Raw Story notes that many of these athletes receive clothing from sponsors, and the stringent new dress code puts them in a position to lose sponsors and endorsements for not being permitted to wear the products they’re being asked to showcase while on tour.

The news of these controversial rules comes on the heels of #SleevelessFriday, which went viral last week after a group of Democratic congresswomen wore sleeveless tops and dresses in protest of an outdated dress code that barred women from showing their bare arms in the Speaker’s Lobby. 

It's high time that we, as a society, stop over-sexualizing the female body. Perhaps then, women will finally be able to wear whatever they want without being subjected to shame and criticism. 

