“An ICE guard stepped on my shackles and palmed my face and shoved me down twice. The guards also refused to let me pray or use the bathroom.”

"U.S. Put 92 Somalis on a Deportation Flight, Then Brought Them Back" This is an insane use of our tax funds. Deal with criminals, sure, but don't waste millions to deport a few law abiding refugees from dangerous countries. https://t.co/rNSlPVD1Of — Karleen S McAllester (@karleensm) December 10, 2017

Around 90 Somalis are filing a class action lawsuit after they were stranded on an airplane and were shackled for more than two days during a failed attempt to deport them from the United States.

According to the lawsuit, the passengers were being deported from Louisiana to Mogadishu, Somalia, but they only reached Dakar, Senegal, where they were held in the aircraft for 48 hours. Passengers also allegedly suffered “inhumane conditions and egregious abuse.”

“When the plane’s toilets overfilled with human waste, some of the detainees were left to urinate into bottles or on themselves. ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents wrapped some who protested, or just stood up to ask a question, in full-body restraints. ICE agents kicked, struck, or dragged detainees down the aisle of the plane, and subjected some to verbal abuse and threats,” accused the lawsuit.

During testimonies, the plaintiffs described scenes of violence on the plane. Among the passengers were Somalis who have lived in the United States for years. They said they feared for their life in Somalia, referring to the terrorist attacks by militant group al-Shabaab.

Abdiwali Ahmed Siyad, 33, recalled he left Somalia when he was hit by a bullet and lost an eye.

“An ICE guard stepped on my shackles and palmed my face and shoved me down twice. The guards also refused to let me pray or use the bathroom,” he said.

ICE denied the allegations and said the flight was unable to reach Mogadishu because the relief crew didn’t get enough rest.

“The allegations of ICE mistreatment onboard the Somali flight are categorically false. Various logistical options were explored, and ultimately ICE decided to reschedule the mission to Somalia and return to the United States with all 92 detainees,” the agency said.

The agency instead said the passengers had criminal record and were convicted of serious crimes like rape, homicide and aggravated assault.

However, attorneys of the passengers deny the allegations and said only some of the passengers were convicted with small crimes like shoplifting and nothing serious. They also feared the group might be deported soon.

The main motive behind the lawsuit is to open cases of the passengers individually and to reconsider their deportation under a U.S. law that forbids deportation of people to countries where there is a threat to their life or possibility of torture.

Deportations of Somalis decreased in 2012-13 because of escalating terror attacks in the country. However, in 2016 a total of 198 people were deported to Somalia and the number went up to a whopping 521 in 2017.

Spotlight/Banner: Reuters