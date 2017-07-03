Men In Malaysia Grope Shell’s Cardboard Cutout Of A Woman

The life-size ad was not in the least bit provocative, but that did not stop some perverts from playing out their twisted fantasies on it.

Shell is removing life-sized cardboard cutouts of a female employer from oil stations across Malaysia after highly “distasteful” images appeared online.

The oil giant’s advertisement featured a smiling female manager wearing a red shirt with Shell’s logo, black trousers and a headscarf, giving a thumbs-up. The life-size ad was not in the least bit provocative, but that did not stop some perverts from playing out their twisted fantasies on it.

Soon after the cardboard standees were installed in various Shell outlets, social media became inundated with men holding the figure’s hand, kissing it and groping its chest and crotch.

Shell condemned the behavior as “disrespectful” and “distasteful,” stating the lewd acts went against the Muslim nation’s own values.

“We do not condone this disrespectful act, which is completely against the culture of Malaysians and Shell’s core values. We urge netizens and members of the public to refrain from sharing these images further,” the company said in a statement. “The (cardboard cutouts) will be removed from all our sites with immediate effect. We urge netizens and members of the public to refrain from sharing these images further.”

One of the men, who posted a four-minute of himself kissing the cutout, has since come forward and apologized on Facebook.

“I let excitement get the better of me,” he told a Malaysian news outlet.

Shafila Khairusalleh, the woman whose image was pasted on the cardboard, said she felt “humiliated” by the vulgar behavior.

“If they did things like putting their hands over the eyes, pulling at the nose or hugging the cutout, I can still accept that because it's just a poster. But I think it is going overboard if it points towards sexual behavior,” the 25-year-old woman said. “They may just be joking, but I feel humiliated because that is still myself although it is just an image.”

More than 60 percent of Malaysia’s population of over 30 million people is Muslim.

Shell did not state how many cutouts were removed and which stations were affected, but two of the cutouts at a Shell station in Bentong, outside of Kuala Lumpur, have been placed inside the shop and will be placed in storage later.

The company has more than 950 stations across Malaysia and serves almost 1 million customers a day.

It’s disgusting how some men are compelled to even defile inanimate objects if they can’t get at the real thing. In United States earlier this year, the “Fearless Girl” statue, standing in the face of Wall Street’s “Charging Bull,” was despoiled by a jerk in suit.

This overall lack of respect for women and seeing them as just objects for sexual gratification needs to stop.