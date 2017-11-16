Driver With Anti-Trump Sticker Arrested After Sheriff Threatens Her

The Texas sheriff appears to have ignored the U.S. Constitution and its First Amendment when he thought it would be OK to threaten the owner of the sticker.

F-TRUMP DRIVER AT ODDS WITH FORT BEND COUNTY SHERIFF OVER ANTI-TRUMP STICKER pic.twitter.com/TccEDiol0x — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 16, 2017

UPDATE: The owner of the expletive-laden, anti-Trump sticker was arrested on Thursday on an outstanding warrant for a fraud charge, according to The Houston Chronicle. Her bail was set at $1,500.

Freedom of speech is still protected by the Constitution. And despite Texas’ aspirations to become its own country, it’s still part of the United States. So why was a local sheriff giving a driver some grief for driving around with an anti-President Donald Trump bumper sticker?

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls was given a picture of what turned out to be Karen Fonseca’s truck with a bumper sticker that read “F*** TRUMP AND F*** YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”

According to deputies, several locals had called the sheriff’s office to complain about the message.

But instead of simply shaking his head or making a comment or two about how he disagreed with the driver’s sentiment to his colleagues, Nehls decided to take it to Facebook to say he had received complaints about the “offensive” display, asking the owner to identify herself. On top of that, he added a warning that sounded a lot like a threat.

“If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you. Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it,” the post read.

Unfortunately, Nehls’ Facebook post appears to have been deleted. But long before Nehls brought it down, the image and threatening tone triggered First Amendment advocates, such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Texas chapter, whose staff responded with a comment saying the sheriff “[may not] ban speech just because it has ‘f@ck’ in it.” The group also said that the truck owner should feel free to contact the ACLU if she needed legal help.

Once Fonseca identified herself, the sheriff learned she had actually worked for Nehls at the county jail.

While the truck belongs to her husband, she said, she’s the one who drives it regularly. She also explained that the sticker had been custom made for the couple, and they put it in the back window after Trump was sworn in. And while that may have been the first time she was called into the sheriff’s office over it, she told reporters she had been pulled over before, but officers could never think of a reason to give her a ticket.

Instead of caving in to the sheriff, Fonseca said that she will not back down.

“It’s not to cause hate or animosity,” she explained. “It’s just our freedom of speech, and we’re exercising it.”

After Nehls’ post went viral, he held a press conference to tell reporters he wasn’t trying to intimidate the driver.

“We have not threatened anybody with arrest. We have not written any citations,” he said. “But I think now it would be a good time to have meaningful dialogue with that person and express the concerns out there regarding the language on the truck.”

The sheriff said he fears the language in the sticker could ignite a confrontation.

“I don’t want to see anything happen to anyone,” Nehls said. “With people’s ... mindset today, that’s the last thing we need, a breach of the peace.”

Despite his good intentions, it seems that the one who was trying to disturb the community’s peace with threats was the sheriff — not Fonseca.

Intimidating someone for exercising their freedom of speech when you have the power to arrest them sounds a lot like a case the ACLU would have loved to take to court. Thankfully, Nehls appeared to bring his tone down the moment he noticed he could get in real trouble over it.