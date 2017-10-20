Sen. Sherrod Brown: ‘I Agree That Steve Bannon Is A White Supremacist’

“I agree that Steve Bannon is a white supremacist and [senior White House adviser] Stephen Miller seems to be,” said Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) is making headlines for publicly calling former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, the man responsible for President Donald Trump’s racist ideology, a white supremacist.

Brown’s comments came after Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who is in an ongoing feud with the president and his current chief of staff, accused the White House of being “full of white supremacists” during an interview with the New York Times.

“I agree that Steve Bannon is a white supremacist and [senior White House adviser] Stephen Miller seems to be,” Brown said during CNN’s “State of the Union” interview. “And I know that studies have shown that they have their allies sprinkled around the White House.”

Both Bannon and Miller are credited with designing the Trump administration’s controversial Muslim ban and anti-immigrant policies.

Although Sen. Brown did not cite any studies to prove his point, the Trump administration’s racist rhetoric and the president’s reluctance to denounce white nationalists and the KKK have provided enough evidence of where their priorities actually lie.

The conflict between Wilson and the Trump administration started after the lawmaker alleged Trump told Myeshia Johnson, the wife of Sgt. La David Johnson who died in an ambush in Niger, that her husband knew “what he signed up for.”

Instead of apologizing for his insensitive remarks, the boisterous business mogul continued to deny the allegations and slammed Wilson for supposedly lying. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly also chimed in and wrongfully accused the Democrat of taking full credit for securing the funds for an FBI building in Miramar, Florida – a claim that Wilson strongly denied.

Later, a video from the speech Kelly alluded to in 2015 proved that Wilson had indeed not taken credit for the funds to pay for the building.

Responding to Kelly’s false accusation, Wilson called him a liar and hinted the conflict was racially charged. She then slammed the administration for its white supremacist ideology – something her fellow Democrat, Brown, seems to be in agreement with.

“I would say it’s sad, it’s worse than sad, that the president engages in this kind of name-calling,” Brown continued. “I just wish he’d apologize. He could say, you know, it didn’t come out right, I’m sorry it came out that way, of course I respect, and then mention the congresswoman by name and mention the widow by name. It would be a nice touch if the president would once in a while act that way instead of always attack, always attack, always demean the way he does, too often.”

Well, the president seems to be in an unfortunate habit of picking fights where he is not supposed to, and so far, he has been a little short on the apologies.

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Joshua Roberts