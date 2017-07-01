© Reuters

Shooting Injures 17 People At Little Rock Nightclub

by
Reuters
At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.

At least one person injured in the shooting at a venue called the Power Ultra Lounge was initially listed in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable, Little Rock police said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

"We do not believe this incident was an active-shooter or terror-related incident," police said on Twitter. "It appears to have been a dispute at a concert."

 

A police spokesman did not immediately return calls or emails.

None of the 17 shooting victims has died, police added.

The shooting broke out at about 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to local media, which is about thirty minutes after the club closes.

Some of the victims are juveniles, according to a Twitter post by a reporter for local television station KATV.

Reuters
