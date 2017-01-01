Shoppers At Walmart Had Guns During Shooting — It Didn’t Help

Police said the presence of so many individuals with guns “absolutely” delayed the process of finding out who, and how many, suspects were involved in the shooting.

Conservatives are always arguing about their right to bear arms to safeguard themselves from sudden attacks. However, does carrying guns really help? In the case of the recent Walmart shooting in Denver, Colorado, they didn’t. In fact, they were a hindrance.

According to Thornton Police Department, when 47-year-old Scott Ostrem opened fire inside the supermarket, many of the shoppers ran for cover. Some, however, pulled out their guns — but could not muster the courage to target the active shooter.

Victor Avila, a police spokesman, said the presence of so many individuals with firearm “absolutely” delayed the process of finding out who, and how many, suspects were involved in the shooting.

The issue came when investigators started reviewing the surveillance tape to see what the culprit looked like. Police had to follow each and every person with a gun in his hand, trace him through the store, only to find out he was not the suspect.

It took five hours for police to determine the suspect. Meanwhile, Ostrem remained at large.

