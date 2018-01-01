‘Brotopia’: The Disturbing Culture Of Silicon Valley’s Sex Parties

Emily Chang’s new book, “Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley,” details the secretive sex parties in Silicon Valley.

Women often want to get ahead in their careers and it’s not a secret that some women often take risks and make sacrifices that their male counterparts won’t. Some of the women try to break into the bro-centric world of Silicon Valley by attending exclusive, drug-fueled sex parties.

Apparently, they are invited by some of the tech industry’s most powerful men and can do whatever they intend to with these women to fulfill their fantasies.

All these details are mentioned in Emily Chang’s new book, “Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley.”

In the book, Chang spoke with nearly two dozen people familiar with these parties and highlighted some of the disturbing details that stem out of them; where the male guests and hosts include “powerful first-round investors, well-known entrepreneurs, and top executives” who mingle with young, attractive women working for tech-industries.

The sex parties encourage open relationships, heavy drug use, threesomes and “cuddle puddles.”

These so called social gatherings are also known as “E-parties” and are fueled by drugs like MDMA, aka Molly, with tablets that are sometimes shaped like the logos of tech companies. The Ecstasy or Molly common in these misogynistic parties is known for transforming relative strangers into extremely affectionate friend.

Often hosts enforce a higher ratio of women to men, to fulfill the male-heterosexual fantasies, Chang observed.

Only powerful men are invited to the parties.

“Women are often expected to be involved in threesomes that include other women; male gay and bisexual behavior is conspicuously absent,” Chang writes.

While many of the men Chang spoke to view these gatherings as another way they’re disrupting the world, for the women attending these parties is consequential.

For them, skipping the event equals to missing out on the business deals and networking that might benefit them with their careers, but attending them has its own cost.

“If you do participate in these sex parties, don’t ever think about starting a company or having someone invest in you,” one female entrepreneur told Chang. “Those doors get shut. But if you don’t participate, you’re shut out. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

What happens in the parties doesn’t just stay there, Change noted; it transforms into industry gossip and can aggravate unwanted attention and even torpedo job opportunities for many women.

“Brotopia” looks into years of sexism and “bro culture” in Silicon Valley, the book's release comes as sexual harassment is dominating the national conversation. Silicon Valley has a history of gender discrimination, where women are paid less, kept out of high-ranking roles, and face sexual harassment. The biggest tech sexual misconduct scandal to unfold last year was at Uber, which fired 20 employees after workplace discrimination and harassment allegations.

Chang's book is due for release in February; you can read the full excerpt here.

