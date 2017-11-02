The changes to the airline's first class section include televisions, swivel chairs, desks, and even a queen size bed — for the right price.

Another professional shot of the new @singaporeair A380 first class suite. Not bad for a honeymoon, right? pic.twitter.com/ahbQBwTlok — Brian Sumers (@BrianSumers) November 2, 2017

Airlines have, for decades, found ways to separate those who can afford luxury in the air from the rest of us "common folk." But an airline’s newest accommodations for first class passengers may be taking things a bit too far.

Singapore Airlines just created flight suites — yes, suites — that allow first class passengers on its double-decker A380 planes to enjoy their travels in an insane way. The suites include twin size or queen size beds (depending on if you’re traveling alone or with someone). They also have a swivel chair, a desk, and a television, according to Uproxx.

The luxury doesn’t stop there. Chefs on the planes specially tailor their menus to coincide with where you’re departing from, so you’ll enjoy cuisine that’s popular in your departure point. Passengers also receive pajamas and slippers to add to their comfort.

Of course, you’re also entitled to your complimentary bottle of champagne as you fly in style. Retail price of the bottle alone is $200.

It may seem out of reach to many, but if you’re a frequent flyer, there is a way to get yourself into this exclusive airline promotion. Singapore Airlines partners with United, so if you collect enough frequent flyer points, it is possible to get the upgrade.

CNN Money reports that Singapore Airlines decided to make changes to its premium passenger planes after competitors, like Dubai’s Emirates Airline, caught up to them in the luxury market. The upgrades to their fleet of A380 planes will cost close to $850 million.

Because the suites take up more space, the changes mean that there will be fewer first class spots and more “coach” seats available.