Singer Stops Concert To Call Out Man Who Groped A Woman In The Crowd

by
Komal
Architects singer Sam Carter is being hailed for denouncing sexual assault during his band's set at the Lowlands Festival.

Lead singer of Architects, Sam Carter, has been praised for stopping the band’s show to call out an audience member who sexually assaulted a female fan.

The metal core band’s front man Carter and his band were performing at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands when the singer spotted something that absolutely outraged him. He didn’t ignore what he had seen; instead he called out the festival’s vile audience member in front of the band’s huge crowd.

In a video posted on Twitter from the Dutch festival, Carter paused and said:

"So, i've been going over in my f**king mind about whether I should say something about what I saw during that last song"

“I saw a girl, a woman, crowd surfing over here, and I’m not gonna f**king point the piece of shit out that did it, but I saw you f**king grab at her boob,” Carter said.

“I saw it. It is f**king disgusting and there is no f**king place for that shit.”

“It is not your f**king body and you do not f**king grab at someone.”

"Not at my f*cking show… Let’s keep this going, let’s keep this a f**king safe place for everybody, and let’s have a f**king good time.”

Video footage recorded his fierce yet passionate speech and showed the crowd applauding and cheering in awe of what their favorite singer did. Carter’s powerful message moved the audience and the Internet.

Architects' fans have been him on social media, with many thanking him for calling out male violence against women

 

 

 

 

 

Carter also took to Twitter to make the rules clear for his concert attendees.

 

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Pixabay, FreePhotos

