Singer Stops Concert To Call Out Man Who Groped A Woman In The Crowd

Architects singer Sam Carter is being hailed for denouncing sexual assault during his band's set at the Lowlands Festival.

The metal core band’s front man Carter and his band were performing at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands when the singer spotted something that absolutely outraged him. He didn’t ignore what he had seen; instead he called out the festival’s vile audience member in front of the band’s huge crowd.

In a video posted on Twitter from the Dutch festival, Carter paused and said:

"So, i've been going over in my f**king mind about whether I should say something about what I saw during that last song"

“I saw a girl, a woman, crowd surfing over here, and I’m not gonna f**king point the piece of shit out that did it, but I saw you f**king grab at her boob,” Carter said.

“I saw it. It is f**king disgusting and there is no f**king place for that shit.”

“It is not your f**king body and you do not f**king grab at someone.”

"Not at my f*cking show… Let’s keep this going, let’s keep this a f**king safe place for everybody, and let’s have a f**king good time.”

Video footage recorded his fierce yet passionate speech and showed the crowd applauding and cheering in awe of what their favorite singer did. Carter’s powerful message moved the audience and the Internet.

Architects' fans have been him on social media, with many thanking him for calling out male violence against women

As someone who has been sexually harassed /inappropriately touched at a concert before this means a lot to me. Thank you xx — rebekka (@danixKneazle) August 18, 2017

@samarchitects @Architectsuk Much love and respect for doing that and looking out for your fans you earned a diehard fan for life 🙌🏻❤️ — Jordan Willis (@JordanWillis18) August 18, 2017

I have no idea who you are but I can tell you that I love you and you have a new 'Mom Fan' in Portland, Oregon. ❤️ — MelMed🦋 (@mel_med_larson) August 19, 2017

good on u for calling it out, so tired of some men thinking they're entitled to grope women simply for daring to enjoy their time at a show — rei (@sadcrisis) August 19, 2017

I have never heard this bands songs before but I'm gonna fukken check it out now. Respect 🖤 — Aimee K (@AimeeK13) August 19, 2017

Carter also took to Twitter to make the rules clear for his concert attendees.

There's no room for this at any kind of show. https://t.co/u0gk4wnQNT — Sam Carter (@samarchitects) August 18, 2017

