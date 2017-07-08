Sister Of Murdered 11-Year-Old Barred From Entering US For Funeral

"I just want to see my daughter for the last time please," said the girl's father, who lives in Jamaica and fears he will also be denied entry into the country.

Following the tragic killing of an 11-year-old New Jersey girl last week, her Jamaican relatives are being denied entry into the United States for her funeral.

Last week, AbbieGail Smith was fatally stabbed in the neck by her 18-year-old neighbor in Keansburg, New Jersey, ABC News reports.

As her family prepares her funeral arrangements, they’ve come to learn that her older sister, who lives in Jamaica, was denied a visa by the U.S. government to attend the services

Smith was also born in Jamaica, but her mother moved her to New Jersey when she was just a toddler. Her father, Kenroy Smith, was deported back to Jamaica from the U.S. in 2001 following a drug arrest.

Because of his past, he fears he will also not be approved for a visa to lay his youngest daughter to rest.

"I just want to see my daughter for the last time please," her father pleaded.

"I want her to rest in peace knowing her dad was there," he added.

According to ABC News, the girl's family is seeking the help of lawmakers to rectify the situation.

Yet another family is unfairly kept apart thanks to the President Donald Trump administration's stringent and biased travel restrictions.

