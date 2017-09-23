Another Acid Attack In London Injures Six People

Acid is becoming the weapon of choice for attacks in London.

In the Westfield shopping center in Stratford, east London, police rushed to the scene after reports of groups of brawling males hurling a “noxious substance” at each other.

The substance turned out to be acid, which seems to be part of a growing trend to use the caustic, disfiguring acid as a weapon.

Sirens all around Stratford??anyone know what’s happening? pic.twitter.com/NaUvmdIDxZ — Tobi ?? (@Tobjizzle) September 23, 2017

Six people in different locations have sustained injuries from the acid attack. All injuries, according to Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan, borough commander for Newham, were tied to a single attack.

We have treated six people following the incident in #stratford pic.twitter.com/xRpOX0Yzo1 — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) September 23, 2017

The London Ambulance Service and the Fire Brigade were both on the scene. The London Ambulance Service says its medics arrived within the first 10 minutes. Six people were treated while three were taken to London hospitals. As of now, a 15-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

England is witnessing a horrifying surge in cases of acid attack. In July, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after a string of acid attacks left five people injured. Moreover, reports revealed that the number of acid attacks until March this year, 504, dwarfed the total number of acid attacks in 2012, which was 183.

Ade Adelekan addressed the situation, saying, “I recognize the lasting impact on victims of corrosive substance attacks. Our response to such attacks is continually improving through training and joint working with partners and we are working with the Home Office to explore possible restrictions around the sale of corrosive substances in conjunction with retailers and manufacturers.”