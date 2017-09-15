Sixth-Grader Claims Teacher Dragged Him For Sitting During Pledge

“I was so confused. I didn’t know what was going on," the East Middle School student said of what was going through his mind when he was yanked from his desk.

A Michigan sixth-grader was allegedly forcibly removed from his seat in class after refusing to stand for the pledge of allegiance last week.

According to Blavity, Stone Chaney — an East Middle School student — told local reporters that a teacher’s consultant dragged him from his desk and forced him to stand for the pledge.

“The teacher consultant comes up behind me and snatches me out of my chair violently,” Stone reportedly told ClickOnDetroit. “I was so confused. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Stone was also chided by a teacher for deciding to sit again during the pledge the day following the dragging incident.

“I don’t stand because I don’t pledge to a flag,” the student explained. “I pledge to God and my family.”

Once news spread about the shocking ordeal, the superintendent of Farmington Public Schools issued a statement addressing the matter.

“The District fully supports the right of each student to participate or not in the daily Pledge. The teacher allegedly involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave. At this time, the District cannot speculate about the outcome of the pending investigation.”

The boy’s father, Brian Chaney, is considering taking his son out of the district as the family reviews their legal options.

He attended a recent school board meeting where he called out officials for the mistreatment of his son and violation of his rights.

“It's his choice to sit," the father said. “I don't make him sit. And they should respect that.”

What’s even more troubling about this situation is that as a teacher’s consultant, the person who dragged this child is tasked with training other teachers on how to manage their classrooms.

Is physically assaulting children really the disciplinary advice being given to educators in this district? If so, they have a much bigger problem on their hands.

