Small Plane Crashes On California Freeway

A small plane crash-landed on a freeway in Orange County, California on Friday, seriously injuring two people on board and snarling traffic on a major north-south artery through the area, authorities said.

Television images on local news media showed the wreckage of the plane, a Cessna 310, resting on the San Diego (405) Freeway near John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, covered in fire-retardant foam and surrounded by police and firefighters.

An Orange County sheriff's spokesman said that two people, identified only as a male and female, had been pulled from the wreckage of the plane and were being taken to a nearby hospital.

There were no details on their condition, and it was not immediately clear if anyone on the ground was also hurt. Arrivals were halted at the airport for about 45 minutes after the crash.

The freeway, the main north-south route through southern Orange County, was shut in both directions, backing up traffic for miles.

