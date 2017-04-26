Black HS Students Threatened In Vile Racist Snapchat Post

"One of these days I'm going to have enough and come into the school with a gun and shoot all of you," the graphic Snapchat post read.

In yet another case of racism on campus, a racist message was reportedly shared on social media, containing death threats against African-American students at a Missouri high school.

Students and parents held a protest outside Fort Osage High School after authorities alerted them of the vile post, saying two students used Snapchat to send racially charged threats to black students at the school.

Tanea Jones, a parent whose son is a junior at the school, read out a sentence to 41 Action News from the message, saying most of it was too graphic to share.

A photo shared on Twitter appears to show the alarming threat.

Jones added her son is now too scared to go to school.

"He's like, 'No. I don't feel safe up here. I want to leave. I want to come home. This is not right,'" she said. "You shouldn't have to be a black male or female scared to go to school because of your own social media and this is what you get."

The Fort Osage School District is currently investigating the matter, adding disciplinary action has been taken. The school, however, would not say if they were suspended.

"I am going to be honest, I feel if it was the other way around, and these kids were black doing it, I think they would have been kicked out of the school," Denise Pullman, a Pastor at Eternal Life Ministry, told 41 Action News.

Incidents of racism on campus have spiked recently.

In January, a Pennsylvania teenager faced charges for allegedly posting a racist Snapchat video in which the white high school student called a black student a racial slur. The following month, in Nottingham High School in New Jersey, a student was disciplined after posting a Snapchat photo showing the school's gospel choir performing during a Black History Month assembly with the caption, "Slave auction, they work hard and need little rest."

In March, a North Cobb High School, Atlanta, student allegedly used Snapchat to call black people the n-word, “wanting slavery back and wanting to be the person who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.”