Soccer Club Players Invent $5 Fine For Players Who Bring 'Ugly Girls'

Players from soccer club in Perth, Australia, seem less concerned about their game record than keeping "ugly" women out of the stadium.

The players reportedly made a list of sexist rules printed alongside the club logo that would lead team members to face a possible fine.

The document, titled “Western Knights Reserves Fines,” includes a logo that belongs to Mosman Park soccer club, a club in southwest Perth. One of the rules mentioned in the list state a $5 fine for bringing “ugly women” to a game. Another rule invented by the players was “cutting grass,” which is a term used for taking someone else’s woman. That is not all: A bad haircut, going out a night before the game or arriving late for training were assigned fines between $2 and $10.

The document, which surfaced online, instantly created a furor.

Perth soccer club players invent $5 fine for bringing 'ugly girls' to games @DarrenTucker1 LOL https://t.co/vzCXmkvinA — Brendan Tucker (@BrenoTuck19) April 5, 2017

Gordana Sliskovic, the club’s president, said the board was unaware of any such document until it went online and the club had taken steps to remove it immediately.

“As soon as the board became aware of its publication, it took steps to remove it immediately. If the board was made aware of the publication we would never have approved it,” she said.

She further added that the club doesn’t accept sexism and a disciplinary action would be launched against the players who are responsible.

“I'm a woman, the secretary and treasurers are women. We do not condone sexism in any way at all,” she added.

Concerned by the sexist act, Emilee Neeson, a social media user said, “I have friends who play for the team who are genuinely nice guys, but this sort of behavior is unacceptable and representative of a wider issue of the culture of disrespect towards women in men's sporting teams.”

“I think it's a lad's code which picks on women and some men for their appearances and encourages young men to rate or place value for the women in their lives based on appearance. It's the pack mentality they think is okay in the privacy of their men's team,” she added.

And it's shit like this that women have to face. Disgusting, systemic issue in a sport I love - just breaks my heart https://t.co/c6Qt3yPBMd — Amy (@amychow_) April 5, 2017