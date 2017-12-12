© Reuters/Giampiero Sposito

New Diego Maradona Statue Could Be Even Worse Than Ronaldo Sculpture

Chris Walker
Diego Maradona, considered one of the world's best footballers of all time, had a statue erected in India in his honor — but fans aren't happy with how it looks.

Diego Maradona playing soccer in an exhibition match.

One of the greatest soccer players of all time was honored with a statue in Kolkata, India, this week. Unfortunately, many are critical of the statue’s depiction of him, asserting that it doesn’t do the footballer justice.

Diego Maradona was an Argentine soccer player, playing on his nation’s World Cup team from 1982 to 1994, including their championship year of 1986. He is widely regarded as one of the best players ever to step onto a field, and was jointly named FIFA Player of the 20th Century alongside Pelé (Maradona had even won the “people’s poll” for the honor).

In unveiling his statue this week, Maradona showed admirable humility. “I am not god of football but a simple footballer," he said. “It's amazing to have my statue here.”

Yet when fans saw the image of the statue online, it was clear that they felt a disservice to the legend had been done.

Many fans were upset, and suggested that the statue looked like nothing like Maradona, or worse yet looked like other celebrities, including individuals who were not footballers at all.

Soccer fans are some of the most critical in the sporting world, often engaging each other in arguments and debates over who the better teams are, and who the better players might be. But it seems there’s consensus on at least this issue: that Maradona’s latest statue in India doesn’t depict his likeness in a deserving way.

For an individual whose contributions to the sport are admired throughout the world, it is a grave injustice. Hopefully the statue can be improved upon, and fans can be happy with an alternative that takes its place.

