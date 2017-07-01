Somali-Americans Threatened At Walmart, 'We're Gonna Kill All Of Ya'

The three Muslim Somali-American women were at a parking lot when the incident took place. The attacker told the girls they would all be killed.

This. Amber Elizabeth Hensley of Fargo North Dakota, shining example of what doesn't make America great. Go live on a Trump golf course. pic.twitter.com/uPOoIkoIvz — OhMo (@OhMo) July 26, 2017

A woman who verbally attacked and threatened three Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot will lose her job thanks to her disgraceful attitude, West Fargo Pioneer reports.

I am told she was just fired from her job. https://t.co/74QeQu7oRX — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 26, 2017

Amber Elizabeth Hensley, a Mapleton, North Dakota, woman, was caught on cellphone video July 25 threatening the Muslim women and telling them she would kill them. She also told the women to “go home.”

“We're gonna kill all of ya. We're gonna kill every one of ya,” Hensley tells 21-year-old Sarah Hassan who was sitting in the passenger seat, recording the entire ordeal.

Hassan was in the car with her sister Leyla, 20, and friend Rowda Soyan, 23. The three women, who are originally from Somalia, all live in Fargo. They had been shopping at Walmart when they parked the car next to the woman who harassed them.

“I wanted everyone to see what happens to us every day," Hassan said, explaining why she filmed Hensley. "I was so scared."

At 5:30 p.m. that day, the three women called the police and showed them the video along with Hensley's license plate number. They also filed a report. The video was later shared with Hukun Dabar, executive director of the Fargo-Moohead nonprofit Afro American Development Association.

Acording to Dabar, “you don't see any leaders from Fargo confronting this issue and saying it's not acceptable in our community.” “They need to speak about this issue and have it be at the forefront," he added.

Hensley's employers at the Fargo accounting firm Horab and Wentz told reporters that “[w]henever [Hensley] gets here, she will be let go.”

Ever sine the incident became public, an unidentified partner at the accounting firm told reporters, their phone didn't stop ringing. “We’re the ones getting the brunt of this. No one else is,” he added. “Her views are not ours.”

After the incident, Hensley wrote about her behavior on Facebook and apologized for what she had done, West Fargo Pioneer reported.

She wrote:

“It was not a Christian like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can't. I am terribly sorry. I just wish that the whole video could be shown. And the things that were stated before she starts taping. She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn't get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b*tch. But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit.”

This isn't the first time Somali-Americans are confronted in public in Fargo.

A man of Somali origin was assaulted on July 2 when moving into an apartment by two white men who were later arrested and charged with simple assault. They allegedly told the man, “[w]hat are these n****** doing here?”

At the time, the Council on America-Islamic Relations (CAIR) urged state and federal officials to look into the incident as a “possible hate crime.”

While we're glad that the incident did not result in any physical aggression, we hope that officials are able to investigate further.

Communities must come closer together not farther apart when similar displays of hate are reported. We'll only be able to teach biased people their rhetoric won't bring us apart by showing them we're not afraid and acting accordingly.

