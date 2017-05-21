Karma Is Real: Hunter Crushed To Death By Elephant He Tried To Kill

A world-class hunter tried to shoot at a herd of elephants, but instead got crushed to death by one of them.

In an epic display of Karma, a hunter from Johannesburg, South Africa, was crushed to death by an elephant he tried to kill.

Theunis Botha, 51, was out hunting at the Good Luck Farm near Hwange National Park with a group in Gwai, Zimbabwe, when he came across a herd of elephants. He, along with his friends, immediately began to shoot at the innocent animals, but Botha was completely unaware that his prey would very soon be the cause of his own death.

The elephants, in an act of self-defense or revenge, charged toward the hunters, and one of them lifted Botha with its trunk. A friend of Botha’s, in an attempt to rescue him, then shot at the elephant, who dropped the hunter but then also fell on top of him, crushing Botha to death.

Botha was a well-known hunter who often led lion and leopard-hunting safaris, and worked for Game Hounds Safaris Company, whose website says he pioneered European-style “Monteira” hunts in Africa. This involves large packs of dogs, which are used to drive deer and boar toward hunters so they can shoot the animals.

Hunters mourning Botha’s death called him a “world-class houndsman.” However, other social media users have rightly called him out for hunting and claimed what happened to him served him right.

@DailyMirror @rickygervais Karma. Sometimes it comes in late, but when it does it hits you like a train or sometimes an elephant. #TheunisBotha — Manish Vyas (@whathehelll) May 21, 2017

Can we all have a minutes laughter for elephant hunter Theunis Botha who was crushed by the elephant that fell on him after he shot it. ???? pic.twitter.com/qFnlGNtiUL — Chris Cairns (@ComedyCairns) May 22, 2017

A trophy hunter dying is great by itself. Even better when they die in a retarded way. Crushed by a falling elephant. #TheunisBotha — Grumpy Lion (@Felragh) May 21, 2017

A victory for animals with the death of #TheunisBotha just a shame the elephant died to #karma #GoodDay #Hunter — James Molloy (@irish_jimmy89) May 21, 2017