Republican Says Ax Slave Monument Too If Confederate Statue Taken Down

“So then there’s this huge monument to African Americans that is still on the statehouse grounds,” the Republican said. “And, you know, why hasn’t anyone called for the removal of that?

 

No way, that’s not how it works.

A South Carolina Republican, campaigning for Congress, is demanding the removal of an Africa-American slave memorial if a Confederate memorial is taken out from the statehouse grounds, Guardian reported.

Sheri Few, running for the state’s fifth congressional district, has based her campaign on the preservation of the Confederacy symbols.

She was denounced by the pastor of the Emanuel AME church last week for her “completely distasteful” campaign ad which features her standing in front of the American flag and holding a semi-automatic rifle. In the video, she chastises “weak politicians,” namely her Republican rivals Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman, for voting to remove the Confederate flag from the statehouse grounds in 2015 after a white supremacist killed 9 members of the Charleston church.

“Weak politicians are too quick to blame a horrible tragedy on a flag, or a gun, or even free speech,” Few said in the advert.

This week, Few told the Guardian that she stands by her contentious advertisement and said if a Confederate memorial in the state is removed, so should a slave monument.

“So then there’s this huge monument to African Americans that is still on the statehouse grounds,” Few said. “And, you know, why hasn’t anyone called for the removal of that? Because that was a part of the compromise. So that doesn’t seem fair, does it?”

She also said that if elected, she would fight “the destruction of every bit of Confederate memorabilia in our country.”

Few’s advert came after New Orleans decided to remove four Confederate monuments in the city. Several statues have also been taken out in other cities across the nations and even streets named after Confederate generals were renamed.

The South Carolina state house voted to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds following the Charleston shooting in June 2015. The flag used to fly on the dome of the statehouse but was shifted to the grounds in 2001 as part of a deal that saw the installation of a slave memorial. A Confederacy monument still remains on the grounds and there has been no indication that it will be removed but Few said the removal of other similar structures around the state has threatened its existence.

“If they insist on removing the memorial itself then, yes, it would be appropriate to remove the other one as well,” she added.

It seems Few doesn’t understand that the Confederate States of America relied upon the labor of African-American slaves for their predominantly agricultural economy — and that they treated the slaves abhorrently. So in simple language, honoring the Confederacy so flagrantly is not a good idea and hence, it is understandable if people want these racist symbols to be removed. On the other hand, African-Americans were the victims of the Confederation and they have every right to have their history symbolized, not least because it serves as a reminder to the American people not to repeat past mistakes.

Simple, right?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

