Lawmaker Called ‘N****r’ For Backing Removal Of Confederate Statues

The person who sent the email identified himself as “John Calhoun,” after the seventh vice president of the U.S., who once asserted slavery was “a positive good.”

A black lawmaker in South Carolina says he received a racist, threatening email over his advocacy for the removal of Confederate monuments in the country.

Wendell Gilliard, a Charleston Democrat, sent a copy of the email to ABC News 4. It was sent by someone named “John Calhoun,” after the seventh U.S. vice president, who once asserted slavery was “a positive good.” It contained a racial slur and told Gilliard to “go back to Africa.” A part of it reads:

“We tired [sic] being understanding with you N*****s! If you don’t like the Flag and our monuments you should go back home to Africa. This our country and we both know you will not have your way. We despise you and I don’t understand why you’re fighting a losing battle. What’s your address? Maybe I will bring my group to your house. We wear suits. No sheet. How about 3AM?”

The email came days after Gilliard expressed support of the removal of Confederate statues in the aftermath of the white supremacist rally in Virginia.

“If I was mayor of this city, I would bring those statues down,” Gilliard told The Post and Courier. “Not to erase anything, but I would put them in a museum. To me, that’s the answer to all of this.”

Despite receiving the threatening message, Gilliard remains defiant.

"I'll go on with my everyday life. This is my hometown," he told ABC News 4. "I believe in what I'm doing, and many other people believe in what I'm doing. We always have to stand for what's right."