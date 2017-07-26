South Korean President Adopts Dog Rescued From A Meat Farm

“Both humans and animals should be free from prejudice and discrimination," said South Korea's new president Moon Jae-in.

South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in is receiving a lot of praise because he just adopted a dog that was rescued from a meat farm.

The Blue House, the president’s official residence in Seoul, made the announcement about the adorable "First Dog" in a Facebook post.

Moon had reportedly pledged to build more playgrounds for pets and feeding facilities for stray cats at his election campaigns. In an attempt to break the country’s discriminatory rhetoric against animals, he adopted Tory.

The four-year-old black mongrel was first adopted from the animal rights group called Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE). They bought the dog from a man who was known for luring lost dogs begore abusing and eating them, said Lim Young-ki, an official from the group, Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth.

“A neighbor saw the old man kill another dog with a metal bar and persuaded him to sell Tory to save it,” explained Lim. “The buyer then brought Tory to us, but we had a hard time finding a new owner for him.”

This is when Moon came to the rescue.

CARE also campaigns against the controversial dog meat trade that takes place in some Asian and Far-East Asian countries, including South Korea. According to Yonhap news agency, this was the first time for a shelter dog to become a so-called First Dog. The president reportedly said the adoption shows "that both humans and animals should be free from prejudice and discrimination."

Tory isn’t the president’s first pet. He already has a dog named “Maru” and a cat named “Jjing-Jjing” who was also adopted from a shelter.

Thumbnail Credits: Pixabay, Travel-Ing