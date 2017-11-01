Hospital Forces Nurses To Do A Sexually-Suggestive Dance For Execs

During the performance, the nurses, who are usually newly-hired, were allegedly forced to wear cleavage-revealing tube tops and short pants.

A private hospital in South Korea has set off a scorching round of criticism after its nurses complained they were forced to perform a sexually-suggestive dance in front of their employers.

The Korean Nurses Association has called on authorities to investigate claims that the Sacred Heart Hospital of Hallym University forced its nurses to wear cleavage-revealing tube tops and short pants as part of a dance performance that was viewed by an audience of around 1,000 co-workers and hospital executives at an annual sports event in October.

The Korea Times reports a nurse claimed some women who were part of the routine "cried with shame during such events."

This is a grave challenge to the vocation and self-esteem of nurses,” the Korean Nurses Association said in a statement. “There are numerous nurses who endure an intense workload, low paycheck and frequent overtime with their sense of duty and vocation. Considering this, the scandal was defamatory and offensive to these nurses.”

The hospital, which is run by the Il-song Foundation, owns three universities and seven hospitals across South Korea.

Read More Chinese Company Forces Female Staff To Kiss Male Boss Every Day

In addition to the forced dance performance, the nurses also claimed they were coerced to work extra hours without pay.

“Those forced to dance are usually the newly-hired nurses, who are unable to refuse such orders. We are forced to dance in front of high-ranking officials of the firm who sit side-by-side at a long table,” one nurse wrote on social media, according to The Korea Times.

After the story made headlines, the Ministry of Employment and Labor announced an investigation was underway.

Read More Study Proves Workplace Sexism Is Directly Related to Men's Ignorance

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters