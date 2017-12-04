White Supremacists Put Up Racist Banner, Give Nazi Salutes At SMU

The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center list Vanguard America as a white supremacist hate group.

In a blatant display of bigotry and hate, several members of a hate group plastered the walls of a Texas college with racist flyers and even posed for photos while giving the Nazi salute.

"White men! Save your people. Reject the opioid beast!" read one of the signs in the images that emerged this week from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Another featuring false statistics about gay men reads, "misplaced pride."

Texas Vanguard, the Texas chapter of the white supremacist group Vanguard America, which often recruits students, is claiming responsibility for the incident.

"It was horrific. That was something terrifying and I would hope that this kind of judgmental and crude behavior would not be tolerated," Lauren Floyd, a sophomore, told NBC 5. "I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people here who are from different cultures and backrounds that I cherish very, very deeply, and the fact that they have to come to school and see that kind of just trash posted on campus is really heartbreaking."

The Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center list Vanguard America as a white supremacist group.

Dillon Irizarry, who is believed to have led the group since 2016, told CNN, "I care for my ethnicity above any others." He believes the United States is a nation meant only for white people.

The university released photos of five people, purportedly involved in the incident. Investigators are currently looking for them.

Vanguard America made headlines in August, after James Fields, the 20-year-old white supremacist who killed a counter-protester, marched with the hate group during the Charlottesville rally. The group later denied any affiliation with Fields.

