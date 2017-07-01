Missouri GOPers To Reduce Minimum Wage From $10 To $7.7

“[It will] kill jobs…Despite what you hear from liberals, [the wage increase] will take money out of people’s pockets,” said Gov. Eric Greitens.

Same day Minneapolis passes $15, Missouri Gov. @EricGreitens announces he'll lower the wage in St. Louis https://t.co/xqu3uiLqFc #FightFor15 pic.twitter.com/mgMD9M9tFW — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) July 1, 2017

Forget about raising the minimum wage in Missouri because the Republicans over there have other plans.

Residents of the state are now fighting to just keep their current $10-an-hour minimum wage because the state’s GOP members want it reduced to $7.7.

The decision states that St. Louis’ $10-an-hour wage, which has only been in place since May, will end on Aug. 28 when a new Missouri law takes effect.

In 2015, St. Louis passed a minimum wage increase that directed workers be paid $9 an hour that year, $10 an hour in 2017 and $11 by 2018. The move was opposed by a consortium of business groups and was placed under an injunction until Judge Laura Denvir Stith, in February, ruled in favor of the increase.

The wage hike immediately took effect as soon as the injunction was lifted.

However, state Senate Republicans sent a bill blocking the wage hike to Governor Eric Greitens, who is also of the opinion that a higher minimum wage will “kill jobs.”

“Despite what you hear from liberals, [the wage increase] will take money out of people’s pockets,” Greitens told the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The governor now has three options: he can sign the bill, veto it or do nothing before a constitutional deadline, in which case the bill will take effect automatically –and it seems Greitens will probably take the last action.

“I disapprove of the way politicians handled this,” he said. “That’s why I won’t be signing my name to their bill.”

Democrats believe this is a cowardly move on his part.

“Signing it would have shown the fact that he is heartless and that he really doesn’t care about the working poor,” said Sen. Jamila Nasheed (D-St. Louis). “So what he didn’t want to do is sign a bill to take money out of the pockets of those who already have an increase, but still do so.”

Activists pushing for a statewide $15-an-hour minimum wage think the wage reversal is “disgusting.”

“The move shows the utmost contempt for working people in [Greitens’] own state,” Fight For 15 tweeted.