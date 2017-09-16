St. Louis Police Caught On Camera Pushing Elderly Woman During Protest

As hundreds gathered to protest former cop’s acquittal in the killing of a black man, police officers pushed and trampled upon an elderly woman.

Watch the lady wearing red in the bottom right of the screen. Police using pepper spray on protesters marching after the Stockley ruling pic.twitter.com/XF16yxDQqg — FOX2now (@FOX2now) September 15, 2017

Police officers in St. Louis, Missouri, were caught on camera pushing and stampeding over an elderly woman during the protest that erupted after white ex-police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an African-American man, Anthony Lamar Smith.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed an elderly woman standing in front of the police officers. As officers charge at her, she raised her arms defensively, but disregarding her gesture, the cops continued to move forward, pushing her to the ground and proceeding to walk over her.

A couple of other protesters ran to help her, but were chased away by the police.

The officers later helped her up and took her away. Witnesses claimed the woman was handcuffed and arrested.

St. Louis Police said the woman in the video was disobeying orders and has been charged with interfering.

According to reports, more than 1,000 enraged protestors gathered outside St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home. Police accused the protestors of breaking the windows of the house and claimed one of their officers had to be taken to the hospital after someone hurled a brick at him. The officers used tear gas and pepper spray to control the protestors.

At least 13 people were arrested during the first night of the demonstration after the cops hurled tear gas at them.

Furthermore, the protests are expected to result in the cancellation of a Live Nation concert featuring U2.

“We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size,” Live Nation and U2 confirmed in a joint statement.

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Lawrence Bryant