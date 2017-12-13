Ex-NHL Player's Wife Describes Encounter With Trump In An Elevator

Stacia Robitaille tweeted an "aggressive" Trump told her she was "coming home with him," at which point she told him that she was married.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been accused, yet again, of sexual misconduct, this time by Stacia Robitaille, the wife of Hall of Fame hockey player Luc Robitaille.

She recently tweeted about an alleged encounter with Trump, over 20 years ago, in an elevator at Madison Square Garden, New York.

I was once on a elevator alone with @realDonaldTrump (& a man w/him) at Madison Square Gardens. He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident — Stacia Robitaille ?? (@StaciaRR) December 12, 2017

The tweet drew a lot of criticism from Trump supporters online, to which she responded by saying, "I'm not a liberal lefty and I'm not looking for attention. Just felt bad keeping it to myself."

I tweeted about an unwarranted & uncomfortable experience I faced years ago — my tweet was not for money or attention, but in hope that others would not be intimidated by these horrific bullies we face today. Responses I’ve received are why women don’t speak up in first place. — Stacia Robitaille ?? (@StaciaRR) December 13, 2017

Stacia's claims come just days after a former Fox News anchor came forward with a similar account.

Juliet Huddy revealed on “Mornin!!! with Bill Schulz” on Compound Media (paywall), Trump tried to kiss her on the lips in an elevator in 2005 or 2006. The alleged incident occurred when he was hosting "The Apprentice."

Both the women add to at least 16, separate, allegations by women about sexual assault, groping and harassment against Trump. The former reality TV star, in response, has threatened to go after his accusers even suggesting he could not have assaulted the women because they were too ugly for him.

He has also openly bragged about sexually assaulting women, according to a leaked 2005 "Access Hollywood" audio clip. He also boasted his ability to sexually harrass women anywhere because “they let you get away with anything when you’re a star.”

