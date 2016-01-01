Star Wars Actor Carrie Fisher Dies At 60: People

Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights, died on Tuesday, People magazine reported, citing the family's publicist.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement from family spokesman Simon Halls read. Fisher was 60 years old.

Banner Image Credit: Reuters/Kevork Djansezian