Despite Boycott Threat, Starbucks Will Hire 2,500 Refugees In Europe

Despite having experienced some backlash after announcing the company would hire thousands of refugees, Starbucks isn't shying away from its commitments.

Starbucks continues to stand for refugees not only in America, but across the globe.

The company has just announced that it plans to add 2,500 refugees to its European workforce by 2022. At this rate, refugee employees would account for eight percent of workers employed by the company across Europe.

This decision is part of the organization's previous vow to give refugees opportunities to obtain gainful employment and make a better life for themselves after fleeing war and misery in their home countries.

At first, Starbucks claimed it would hire 10,000 refugees globally promptly after President Donald Trump implemented his travel ban. At least 1,000 of these new hires would take place in Canada.

Now, the firm is beginning to team up with non-governmental organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and the Netherlands to recruit refugees living in Europe. Last year, at least 370,000 people fled their war-torn countries and settled in the continent. Starbucks hopes to provide some relief and aid by giving thousands of these refugees a job.

Despite initial backlash calling for consumers to boycott the coffee chain, Starbucks does not seem worried that its goal of hiring thousands of refugees will cause the company any further headaches.

If anything, Starbucks and its leadership should be proud of being able to provide some much-needed help and support to people who have lived through immense tragedy.