Over $15,000 Spent On Booking 19 Rooms At Trump Hotel In Vancouver

The State Department, during the current administration, reserved 19 rooms at the Vancouver hotel when three of Trump’s children traveled there to celebrate its grand opening.

The State Department has spent more than $15,000 at a Trump hotel, according to a new report by the Washington Post.

In February, the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver staged a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its opening and the event was attended by three members of the Trump family, Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany, the Post reported, citing information obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The State Department works separately from the Secret Service, which provides security to the Trump family. However, a Secret Service spokesman told the Post it is normal for the “assist us in facilitating our security plan” for foreign trips.

The latest revelation serves as the first evidence of State Department payments to a Trump-branded property during the Trump administration.

While the Trump Organization does not own the hotel, it is licensing to the building and managing it. And while the Trump Organization is run by Eric and Donald Jr., it's believed to be controlled by the POTUS since he has taken way too much time to separate himself from his business empire, despite taking office.

In his recent financial disclosure, Trump said he received “over $5,000,000” in royalties from the project between Jan. 1, 2016, and April 15.

Eric Trump reportedly went on a business trip to Uruguay in early January, during which he attended an “ultra-exclusive” party and enjoyed expensive meals as he met with real estate brokers at the Trump Tower in Punta del Este, with the Secret Service detail and embassy staff accompanying him.

The total bill for two nights cost around $97,830. The costs incurred for the Secret Service’s hotel rooms in Uruguay amounted to $88,320.